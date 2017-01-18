ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was now trying to hide behind the immunity in the Panama papers case instead of providing evidence and facing the public.

The PTI chief said this while chairing a meeting of the party leaders. The meeting discussed the ongoing hearing of the Panama case and the government's moves to get a “clean chit” in the case.

“The PTI, from the very beginning, kept on saying that PM Nawaz Sharif was at the helm of all lootings,” said a statement issued by PTI's Central Media Department while quoting Khan.

"In addition to that, the PM through his lawyers tried to convince the court that he could get away with the lying in the Parliament," Khan said. The chief criticised the Parliament for its “inaptness” and said that “it should hold Sharif accountable at first hand before the court did”.

“Every spokesperson of the government is attempting to outdo one another in slandering and badmouthing on media, in order to gain Sharif's countenance. Soon the corruption and politics of 'Ali Baba' will be buried by the Supreme Court.”

Khan said that the prime minister never answered the questions raised in the Panama papers, in the BBC documentary as well as it's report, the affidavit of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the verdict of London court. “Now proofs are piling up against Nawaz Sharif,” the PTI chief claimed.

Separately, PTI MNA Asad Umar said that the defence presented by the Sharif's lawyer was not an insult of the court rather it was an insult of the public and democracy.

"We are being inculcated throughout our lives that Parliament is a forum for deliberating and resolving national issues and problems, now it has turned into a place where one can lie whenever he wants," he said. He said that the PM's lawyer was toiling hard to prove that Sharif being the PM has the immunity to deceive public by lying on the floor of the house.

Govt wants to hide behind immunity: Qureshi

Online adds: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Tuesday that press release issued by Prime Minister House and PML N counsel’s arguments in Panamagate were in conflict with each other.

Talking to journalists here, he said the contradiction between them was a point to ponder that whether it was a strategy.

PM House press release said that he was not seeking immunity and on the other hand arguments of counsel for PM focused on article 66 wherein immunity for a member of parliament was explained, he added.

He said cross-questioning was continuing since the last three days but no cross-questioning could be made on speech in the house.

The learned judge had thrown out the case of Makhdoom Ali Khan by mentioning these two cases in the beginning. The court had buried the case in two sentences, he added.

“It seems as if government has no evidence or arguments to offer in its defence,” he added.

“The government wants to hide behind parliamentary immunity,” he held.

WILL WITHDRAW CASE IF NAWAZ TELLS

MONEY TRAIL, SAYS SH RASHID

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif shows his money trail in Panama case then he will take back his case from Supreme Court.

He said this while talking to media men outside Supreme Court.

He underlined that if Sharif family didn’t tell money trail in Panama then he will chase them till their grave.

He said that thieves are ruling the country at present ,adding, “we are with the lawyers on the issue of colony.”

What Nawaz Sharif states in Assembly contradicts what he states in SC, he said. The day Nawaz speaks the truth, it will be the last day of his politics, he added.