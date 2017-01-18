TOBA TEK SINGH-Police got closed all the bazaars, schools and a Imambargah at Pirmahal on Tuesday as it received terrorist attack threat which later turned out to be a hoax

Moreover, the policemen from other stations were also called to Pirmahal city. A search operation of various areas was launched. The police arrested three persons including a boy and his sister. It was disclosed that one Farman of Chak 685/26 GB had relations with a girl of the same village namely Samia who was given a mobile SIM by Farman Ali for phone talk with her. Girl’s brother Ihsan caught her when she was talking with Farman. Ihsan prepared a plan to get Farman implicate in a terrorism case.

Ihsan, impersonating himself as Farman, informed someone that a bomb attack will be made in Pirmahal’s Allah Hu Chowk. Thus, security alert was issued by the security agencies and all the bazaars, schools and the central Imambargah were got closed in emergency.

A police official claimed that after the clarity of the situation, shopkeepers were allowed to open their shops. He added that only Ihsan was in police custody as he created threat alert for the security agencies due to which a case will be registered against him.