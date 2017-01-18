SADIQABAD - The campaign, launched to revive Pakistan People’s Party in South Punjab, has got a positive feedback that can play a key role in making the party successful in the next general elections.

PPP leaders Javed Akbar Dhillon, Raees Muhammad Deen and Asif Khan said while talking to media here. Under directives of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, the old party workers are being contacted and pursue to rejoin the party. They said that people have rejected the PML-N through rigged elections and desire to make PPP successful in the next general elections.

They claimed that a number of notables of the area will announce joining the party on Bilawal’s visit to Multan.

YOUNGSTERS JOIN PYO: Dozens of youngsters being to Chak 160 and Tibba Samiha announced joining People’s Youth Organisation (PYO) here.

A ceremony was organised in this regard wherein PYO district president Khawar Bajwa was the chief guest.

On the occasion, Waseem Bajwa, Waqar Malhi, Qamar Bajwa, Amir, Tanveer, Zahid Hussain, Muhammad Amir and many others announced joining the PYO. They also acknowledged services of Khawar Bajwa for the area. The PYO president welcomed the newcomers and said that the youth is a valuable asset to the party. He said that the youth presence will be helpful in strengthening the party network and conveying its message to large number of people.

students awarded laptops: The government is spending billions of rupees to provide students with quality education to materialise Punjab Chief Minister’s dream “Parho Punjab, Barho Punjab.” Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Khalil Tahir Sindhu and MPA Kanji Ram said while distributing laptops to 45 students of Sikh community here. The students had secured prominent positions in the SSC examination.

On the occasion, they informed that all the minority students, who secured prominent positions in the examination across Punjab, will be awarded laptops.