LAHORE: A student was tortured by some students for allegedly tweeting in favor of the missing bloggers. He belonged to the Punjab University Law College.

The student was a resident of hostel number 1, and had allegedly tweeted in support of the missing blogger to express solidarity with him. Around 15 students reached the student’s room took him to an unknown location and beat him up. The victim had to get medical aid.

VC Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has ordered an inquiry into the matter and a case would be registered against the culprits. The student demanded that the university should ensure better security condition for students.