Islamabad - The members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Tuesday strongly protested the government’s decision to open a university on what they called a piece of disputed land in the federal capital limits.

Leader of the opposition in the house, Ali Awan and other members of PTI protested the government’s move to allot land to a nursing university to be established in the capital in cooperation with Bahrain as the session of the MCI started.

The PTI members chanted slogans against the federal government. The house presented a look of a fish market as the treasury and opposition members exchanged harsh words with each other on the issue. The treasury members responded PTI’s anti-government slogans by chanting in favour of Minister of State for CADD, Tariq Fazal Chaudhary.

The mayor prorogued the session abruptly, as PTI members intensified their protest against the government before leaving the house.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in the first week of January, had laid foundation of the country’s first nursing university in Islamabad.

The government has decided to establish state-of-the-art King Hamad University of Nursing and Allied Medical Services with the assistance of the brotherly country Bahrain.

The opposition party members believed that the government is planning to establish the proposed university on the disputed land most probably in the area of Chak Shehzad.

The PTI members also expressed serious concerns over slow pace of development in the city. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz said public representatives are custodians of public confidence. “We have to work jointly regardless of our party affiliations for progress and prosperity of the capital city”, he said.

The session was attended by Chairmen of different Union Councils. Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz presided over the session.

The meeting was told that 485 kiosks with legal status are established in Islamabad. The participants held detailed discussion over the issue of kiosk in Islamabad.

After detailed discussion, Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz announced that a committee consisting of house members will be constituted to look into the kiosk issue in detail.

The committee will submit its report in the house. The mayor also informed the house that federal government has approved budget worth Rs 2.6 billion for remaining financial year 2016-17 for MCI.

The meeting also deliberated upon the issue of encroachment in Islamabad. The mayor said that encroachments have been major issues of Islamabad, traditionally. MCI in its capacity is working hard to overcome the problems of encroachment, he said.

He said that issues faced by the Melody Market and Food Street would be resolved on priority basis. He directed for constitution of a committee headed by the Chairman Union Council, Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan Advocate and trader association leader Ajmal Baloch, which would resolve the problems of Melody Market and Food Street. This committee has been constituted on the request of traders’ community.