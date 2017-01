SC of Pakistan has rejected pardon of Tayyaba’s father, reported Waqt News.

Supreme Court has said that the child maid has 22 marks of torture on her body, how can they be ignored. SC said, it does not accept the pardon that took place few days ago between the two parties, and it seems fake too. “You can’t torture first and then say sorry,” said the SC. The police has asked for 3 more days to give a detailed report on the DNA result.