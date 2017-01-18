GUJRANWALA-Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin has paid surprising raids and sealed three factories over unhygienic conditions and preparation of substandard food items.

Bilal accompanied by other food officers raided JJ Foods Kangniwala, Capri foods and Sialkot Sweets and Bakers. The minister ordered to seal all the three factories for using substandard material and unhygienic conditions.

He minister also checked Mian Foods and issued warning to improve the cleanliness condition in the factory. He said no one would be allowed to play with the lives of the people, and added that special teams had been formed to raid eateries involved in selling unhygienic food. He said food authority has been established to ensure the availability of safe and pure food to the citizens. He said strict action would be taken against those involved in preparing and selling unhygienic food and edibles. The owner of production unit of Sialkot Sweets was arrested at the spot.