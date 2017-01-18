PESHAWAR - National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday arrested more officials of Telephone Industries of Pakistan Limited, Haripur for alleged involvement in illegal allotment of plots in TIP Housing Scheme, thus causing a loss of Rs360 million to public exchequer.

The arrested accused included Syed Rizwan Mehmood, company secretary, Tahir Jan, general secretary, Muhammad Waseem, deputy manager, Qazi Ibrar, deputy manager and Zamruad Khan, executive of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP).

The TIP Cooperative Housing Scheme is built on around 1025 kanals of land with approved master plan which further bifurcates between residential area spreading over 560 kanals and 406 kanals reserved for amenities. All plots at TIP Housing Scheme were allotted to TIP employees from 1991-2001 through power of attorney awarded to chairman TIP Housing Scheme by the general manager of TIP.

The accused Syed Muhammad Hussain Shah, chairman TIP, in connivance with committee members Syed Rizwan Mehmood, Tahir Jan, Muhammad Waseem, Qazi Ibrar and Zamruad Khan illegally changed the master plan without approval of competent authority, illegitimately converted amenity sites into residential plots of different sizes and issued illegally 145 allotment letters in the scheme.

Syed Muhammad Hussain Shah has already been arrested in the case. The accused persons would be presented in the accountability court Peshawar for obtaining their physical remand.