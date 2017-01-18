PHOOLNAGAR-The newly-elected TMC chairman pledged to work for cleanliness and development of Phoolnagar City until it is transformed into the city of flowers.

Talking to citizens here at his office, TMC chairman Rana Amir Nisar assured them of making Phoolnagar an encroachment-free city.

He said there is challenging sanitary condition in the city but it will be addressed. “There are only 100 officials to work in my jurisdiction, but I assure you that with this small team, we spare no effort to address your grievances,” he assured the citizens. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with LB representatives for uplift of the area.

Representatives of the traders unions were also present on the occasion.

CONDOLENCE REFERENCE

A condolence reference was held at Union of Journalists (UoJ) office to condole the sad demise of mother of senior journalist Khawar Naeem Hashmi.

The participants offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed for her rest in eternal peace. UoJ chairman Khalid Javed, President Dr Latif and general secretary Malik Abdur Razzaq were also present on the occasion.