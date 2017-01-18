KHANEWAL: A labourer died and four others fell unconscious after consuming ‘poisonous’ food here the other night. According to police, five poultry farm labourers - Faizan, Waseem, Nauman, Abdur Rauf and Shahroz, residents of Jampur, Rajanpur, fainted after they ate stale rice in Talumba area. They were rushed to Nishtar Hospital Multan where Faizan died while others were admitted. The police have started further investigation.