Islamabad - Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid on Tuesday informed Senate that the business community has demanded an amnesty scheme for the assets they held abroad, He, however, said that nothing in this regard has been finalised yet.

Winding up a discussion on an adjournment motion moved by MQM lawmaker Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh about the new amnesty scheme, the minister said that Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry had recently called for an amnesty scheme for the assets held abroad.

The minister said that amnesty demand has been made with the government but nothing has been finalised yet.

Taking part in the discussion, Senators Muhammad Azam Khan Swati and Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi opposed any amnesty scheme and said that these will only promote corruption.

The Senate also passed “The Benami Transactions (prohibition) Bill, 2016” moved by Leader of the Opposition Aitzaz Ahsan with an amendment.

The law minister while tabling the bill in the house said it aimed at putting an end to Benami transactions.

Hamid while responding to a calling attention notice told the Upper House that Dr Shakil Afridi was currently under trial. “He was working for a foreign agency in violation of local laws, the Minister said adding that Dr Afridi also greatly harmed the polio vaccination campaign and fifty polio workers have been killed as suspects of foreign agents.

On a point of order, JUI-F Senator Hafiz Hamidullah voiced anger over the use of liquor in Parliament Lodges. He said that he could produce evidence in this regard. Some members from treasury and opposition supported him. The house was adjourned till 3 pm Wednesday.

APP adds: The Senate was informed on Tuesday that a US spy agency aide Shakeel Afridi was getting fair trial for the crime he had committed against national interest of Pakistan.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid informed the Upper House on behalf of the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs that Shakeel Afridi was arrested on charges of anti-State activities in May 2012 and was awarded 33 years imprisonment by a local jirga.

The Minister said that Afridi filed an appeal with Court of Commissioner in FATA who had recommended to reduce his sentence to 22 years imprisonment.

This decision as appealed against at the FCR Tribunal that subsequently sent the matter to Court of Commissioner where the matter is still pending.

He said tht Shakeel Afridi had violated the local law by spying for foreign intelligence agency in the name of polio vaccination campaign thus severely harming this campaign especially in Tribal Areas.

Due to this act of Shakeel Afridi, he said, that the polio workers in the region were seen as spies of foreign agencies and around 50 people lost their lives on this suspicion.

The Minister explained that in case of Shakeel Afridi there is difference of perception between Pakistan and US as people here think him a traitor who worked against the national interests.

"Our view point in this case is very clear that law is taking its course and Afridi is having full opportunity of a fair trial," he added.

Earlier, moving the calling attention notice to the House, Senator Hafiz Hamadullah had mentioned to reports that Shakeel Afridi was being released and handed over to the US.

He said that Afridi worked against the law and our national interest and the Pakistan govt had repeatedly been telling the US that under our law he had committed a crime and is facing the law.