LAHORE: The police arrested two accused of aerial firing while their two accomplices managed to escape here Wednesday night.

Police said that four culprits opened heavy aerial firing in Sundar area of the provincial capital Lahore creating anarchy and panic among the residents.

After getting the information, police rushed the scene, arrested two culprits while their two cohorts managed to flee.

The nabbed culprits were being interrogated after registering a case against them, while raids were being conducted to nab the fleeing culprit.