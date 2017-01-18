ISLAMABAD - Commander US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), Vice Admiral Kevin M Donegan on Tuesday highly appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Navy personnel and active role being played by Pakistan Navy for maritime security and stability in the region.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, the Commander US NAVCENT stated this during meeting with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah during his visit to NAVCENT Headquarters in Bahrain.

Commander US NAVCENT said that the near permanent presence of Pakistan Navy units in the Area of Responsibility (AOR) has greatly helped shaping a secure environment for freedom of navigation in the region.

Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah dilated upon matters of mutual interest, including bilateral naval collaboration and security environment in Indian Ocean Region.

Earlier in the day, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah called on Commander-in-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces, Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guards, Lt Gen Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief of Staff Bahrain Defence Forces, Lt Gen Thiyab Bin Saqer Al Noami and Commander Bahrain Coast Guards, Staff Brig Gen Alaa Abdullah Siyadi. During the meetings with Bahraini Dignitaries, matters of mutual interest, including defence and security collaboration were discussed.

The naval chief highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism in general and Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maintaining regional peace and security in particular.

The dignitaries acknowledged warm and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bahrain, based on strong foundations and historical ties and lauded PN efforts and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and extending cooperation in diverse fields to Royal Bahrain Naval Force.