SADIQABAD-International community must take notice of Indian atrocities being committed against innocent Kashmiris in the held Kashmir.

RY Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry member Qamar Sultan Zia stated while talking to media here the other day.

He said that the UN should intervene to prevent India from oppressing unarmed Kashmiri people. “If world community does not take action against Indian brutalities, Pakistanis will be forced to fight against occupied forces for their Kashmiri brethrens,” he warned. He urged the rulers to raise Kashmir issue at every platform and bring attention of all the Islamic countries towards the burning issue. “India will get nothing from this oppression as Kashmir movement is getting momentum with each passing day and it can’t be suppressed with power,” he pointed out.

PML-N to make people feel change thru uplift: People of Sadiqabad will witness a positive change as a result of the development projects being carried out across the tehsil. District Council chairman Shafique Pappa said while addressing the participants of a welcoming ceremony arranged in his honour here at Sadiqabad Press Club.

He pledged to make Sadiqabad an encroachment-free city, saying the vendors will be restricted to particular places. He said that a number of roads are being transformed into dual carriageways to control random traffic flow which is increasing with each passing day.

Work is also underway to restore sewerage system in the tehsil, he said, adding that a total of Rs700 million will be spent for tuftiling and construction of new roads. He also pledged to take action against the illegal housing colonies in the tehsil.

On the occasion, Mr Pappa approved tuftiling on premises of the Sadiqaabd Press Club. “The government is committed to address all problems being faced by the public and considers the mediamen’s suggestions in this regard,” he pointed out. PML-N spokesman Abdul Saboor Ch, Councillor Imran Sabir Cheema and Tahir Zia were also present on the occasion.