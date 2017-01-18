KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced Wednesday that the party will hold a rally to Faisalabad from Lahore on Thursday.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarian (PPP-P) Chairman Asif Ali Zardari left Pakistan for United States and spent a few days in Dubai.

Zardari had announced that he and his son, Bilawal, would contest by-polls for getting seats in the National Assembly (NA) and will become a part of the Parliament.

Recently, it was learned that Asif Ali Zardari was elected as president of the Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P) and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari that of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in secretly held intra-party elections and were also registered as above in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to sources, ‘arrow’ was the symbol of PPP-P and ‘two swords’ of that of the PPP allotted by the ECP prior to the 2013 general elections. Now, the father-son duo will contest the by-polls from the platforms of their respective parties and with the two different election symbols.