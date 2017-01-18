WASHINGTON: Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari met US Senator John McCain and other officials in Washington.

The influential Senator gave a reception in the honour of the ex-Pakistani president, in which many other senators were also present.

Former Pakistani ambassador to United States Sherry Rehman and former Interior Minister Rehman Malik were also present in the reception.

The Pak-US bilateral ties, Pakistan’s sacrifices and efforts against terrorism and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Senator John McCain praised Pakistan’s role in fight against terrorism.

Asif Ali Zardari hoped that the US would further improve relations with Pakistan as the country there is no precedence like the role played by the country in the fight against terrorism. He said Pakistan lost thousands of lives and suffered losses of billions of dollars in the fight against terrorism and deployment of troops in FATA and along Pakistan-Afghan border.

Former president Asif Zardari has been in the United States to attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20th. He hoped to meet the senior officials of new US administration.