SIALKOT: The Punjab government has decided to dig up a 62 kilometre long canal in the outskirts of Sialkot city for saving the city from flood disaster.

After completion, it will divert about 5,000 cusecs water from seasonal Nullah Aik to Nullah Dek. According to the Irrigation Department, the provincial government would spend Rs1 billion on the project which would be started in December 2017 and complete in a stipulated period of two years.

The officials added that the new canal would save Sialkot city and more than 100 villages from flood disaster. They added that the new canal will begin from main Sialkot-Pasrur Road which would be linked with Nullah Dek near Satrah after passing through Marala-Ravi-Link (MR-Link) Canal and Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal.

About 5,000 to 10,000 cusecs water would be diverted to the proposed canal from Nullah Aik through Nullah Dek near Pasrur. The officials added that the government would spend Rs500 million on acquiring the land for the canal project.

FARMERS' REGISTRATION

The Agriculture Department has completed the registration of 238,000 farmers in Gujranwala Division while the process will complete till July 31, 2017.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Sardar Akbar told the newsmen that 48,000 farmers having 12 acres of land had been registered in Sialkot district, 40,000 in Narowal district, 42,000 in Mandi Bahauddin district and 70,000 in Gujranwala district.

He said that thousands of farmers have got soft-term loans amounting to Rs125,000 to Rs200,000 each. He said that there were record paddy crops during the current season in Gujranwala Division.

The director added that the Punjab government was providing 50 to 80 percent subsidy on the purchase of laser land levellers, best quality seeds, sprinkler systems, drip systems, fertilisers, tube wells installation on solar energy and pavement of water channels for the up-gradation of agriculture sector

He said that the special teams of agriculture experts will go to each union council for providing necessary training and guidance for the local farmers about the proper usage of balanced fertilisers, machinery, seeds and pesticides.