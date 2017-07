Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President Youth wing, Abid Sher Ali has recommended Sheikh Rasheed to exchange assets of each other, reported by Nawa-i-waqt.

While talking to media outside Supreme Court, he further advised him to go and drown in ‘Nala Layi’ because Shah Mehmood embezzles the donation of the public being a pastor.

“I ask Shah Mehmood Qureshi that how much you get donations from the public and how much tax you paid,” he sustained.