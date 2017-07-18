Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was awarded the Legion of Merit in the recognition of his services for promotion of defence ties between two air forces in an impressive ceremony held at Turkish Air Force Headquarters at Istanbul on Tuesday.

Earlier, on arrival at Headquarters of Turkish Air Force, a smartly turned out contingent of Turkish Air Force presented him the guard of honour.



Later he called on General Abidin Ünal, Commander Turkish Air Force at his office. Both the dignitaries remained together for sometimes and discussed matters of professional and mutual interests.

The Air Chief highlighted the PAF’s key role in ongoing counter terrorism operations in Pakistan. He also reiterated to enhance the cooperation with Turkey in the fields of security, training and Information Technology.

General Abidin Unal, Commander Turkish Air Force, lauded the role played by PAF in the success of operation Zarb-e-Azb. He also thanked the Air Chief for enhancing defense ties between both the friendly countries.