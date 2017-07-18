LAHORE: The appointment of retired Capt Usman Khattak as permanent inspector-general of police was suspended by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

After hearing the petition of appointment of a permanent IGP and implementation of the Police Order 2002, the court discarded the notification issued by Punjab government to appoin the province’s acting IGP Usman Khattak as a permanent IGP.

Capt Usman Khattak was posted as acting IGP a few months ago after the retirement of Mushtaq Sukhera. The objection highlighted by the court in its order earlier today was that Khattak is set to retire after four months.

The Punjab government had issued a notification for transfer and posting of officers on Monday.

According to the notification, Additional Secretary CM Secretariat Syed Masood Numan has been transferred and posted as PSO to CM Punjab Economic Research Institute where as Capt (retd) Zahid Mumtaz has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Energy Department (Security and Coordination).