ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army on Monday warned India of stronger and more effective response against any deliberate attempt by Indian troops to target Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC).

The warning came from Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Pakistan Army Major-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza during his weekly hotline contact with his Indian counterpart, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The director general notified Pakistan’s demarche to his Indian counterpart to protest deliberate targeting of Pakistan Army’s vehicle on Sunday, resulting in martyrdom of four soldiers, besides injuring two other people.

He emphasised the importance of controlling tactical actions of under-command troops, since these indiscretions could potentially spiral major standoffs.

He said that such acts have the potential to escalate, which he said would be extremely detrimental to peace and stability.

He also made it clear that while the Pakistan Army had been exercising restraint, recurrence of any such incident in future could leave it with no choice but to respond with further "strong and effective" steps.

“While we don’t want to go down the path where we start choking each other’s supply lines; however, any such recurrence will invoke more strong and effective measures from Pakistan’s side,” the DGMO Pakistan Army added.

On Sunday, four Pakistani soldiers drowned after Indian troops targeted their vehicle along the LoC. After the attack, the vehicle fell into Neelum River in Athmaqam resulting in the death of the soldiers.

Last year, on November 23rd, Indian army targeted a passenger bus in the same area, killing 12 civilians.

The same day Director General ISPR Major-General Asif Ghafoor told a news conference that the ceasefire violations committed by the Indian troops along the LoC had broken all previous records.

He said that India violated the ceasefire 315 times in 2014, 248 in 2015, and 382 in 2016, while this year so far the number of such violations had risen to 580.

AFP adds: India has defended shelling across the LoC, saying Monday it had the right to retaliate over "ceasefire violations".

In a statement following the DGMOs call, the Indian army said that "all ceasefire violations were initiated by Pakistan Army and the Indian Army only responded appropriately to them".

India also claimed on Monday that one of its soldiers and a young girl were killed during a skirmish at LoC. Army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said a soldier died when a mortar fired from Pakistani side landed on a bunker, sparking fierce retaliatory fire.

A police officer, who asked to remain anonymous, said an eight-year-old girl was also killed in an exchange of fire across the Line of Control, and her mother was seriously injured.