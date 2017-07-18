BAJAUR AGENCY - Scores of people belonging to Mamund tehsil, whose houses were destroyed in the recent rain and floods, staged a protest demonstration against non-provision of compensation and relief.

The demonstration was held outside Bajaur Press Club in Khar on Monday. The protesters said that several houses in different areas of the tehsil had been affected in the recent rains, but they were yet to get any relief from the government.

They stressed the Federal Minister of State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Governor KP, Additional Chief Secretary Fata, Chairman Fata Management Authority and political agent Bajaur Agency to play their role in early provision of relief goods to them.

Later, speaking at a press conference, representatives of rain and flood victims including Jan Afzal, Nawsher Khan, Muhammad Jan, Ayaz Khan, and Jan Afazal claimed that a number of areas of Warh Mamund had been badly affected by the disaster.

They said that the rain and floods had caused huge financial losses to people of the areas following destruction of hundreds of houses, crops and vegetables, standing on thousands of acres lands. They were of the view that it was the first time in the history of the areas that rain and flood had caused such destruction.

They appealed to the government and local administration to provide relief goods to the affected people as soon as possible to reduce their troubles. They also asked the government to announce compensation package against their destroyed houses so that they are able to start reconstruction of their houses immediately.

