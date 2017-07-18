ISLAMABAD: On 32nd death anniversary of Shahnawaz Bhutto, glowing tributes has been paid by Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

While talking to media, he said that Shahnawaz Bhutto was killed by dictatorial and autocratic forces at the young age of 27 for his constant and heroic efforts against the Zia regime, which kept harassing him until he was killed.

He said Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto was brought up and groomed tenderly by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and was waged movement for the restoration of democracy and fought against the dictatorial regime.

He said that he will always be remembered by the PPP members and workers and requested the PPP members across the country to hold special prayers for him.