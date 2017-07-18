Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has postponed all his official activities owing to severe back pain.
According to media reports, doctors have advised Nisar complete rest and the latter has postponed all his engagements in compliance of doctors advice.
He has not gone to office and is taking rest at home.
