KARACHI - A twelve-year-old servant was found dead under mysterious circumstances from a bungalow in District Central on Monday. A 12-years-old boy who later identified as Farooq, son of Javed, was found dead from a bungalow in Gulberg area. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico legal formalities. Gulberg SHO Majid Alvi said that the victim worked as housemaid at a bungalow from past few years, adding the family members found his hanging body from a roof of a bungalow. The officer said that it has yet to be ascertained either the victim committed suicide or he was murdered as what the investigations were in preliminary level and nothing could say until the police obtained the chemical examination report. No case has been registered.