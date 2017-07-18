Disqualification case filed against Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Babar Awan on behalf of the party chief, Imran Khan was heard at Lahore High Court (LHC) today.

Justice Shahid Karim heard the case at LHC today.

During the hearing, gifts valuing Rs6 billion from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif came under question.

While presenting his arguments, Awan said the amount of Rs6 billion has not been documented in the statements that the ruling family has recorded for accountability.

Moreover, Awan alleged that Shahbaz misused his power to help his family-owned sugar mills and he had been running personal business despite holding public office. Awan further claimed that the ruling party’s overall assets failed to match documented income sources as revealed by the Panama case Joint Investigation Team.

The case against Shahbaz was filed over violation of article 62 and 63 of the Constitution that describe the criteria for holding office as a parliament member.