ISLAMABAD - The hearing of MQM-P’s petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking recounting of votes in recent by-election in PS-114 Karachi was adjourned on Monday till July 19 for absence of petitioner’s legal counsel.

Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan who headed a four-member commission while hearing the case said that if the petitioner’s lawyer does not appear in next hearing, a verdict would be announced.

Petitioner Kamran Tessori informed the commission that his lawyer had suddenly fallen ill, which made him unable to attend the hearing and requested the court to adjourn the hearing for two days till July 19.

However, the chief election commissioner said if the lawyer does not appear in the next hearing, a verdict would be announced.

MQM-P Chief Farooq Sattar and leaders of different political parties were present on the occasion.

Pakistan People’s Party’s leader Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan who appeared in the court as Saeed Ghani’s legal counsel said that case is baseless as an election won by his client was the most transparent one in the political history of Karachi.

The by-election on Sindh Assembly’s seat of PS-114 was held on July 9. PPP’s Saeed Ghani, MQM’s Tessori, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s Najeeb Haroon, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ali Akbar Gujjar and Jamaat Islami’s Jadoon contested the polls.

However, after PPP’s Saeed Ghani emerged winner, questions were raised on the transparency of the election process.

Tessori, who stood second, requested the ECP to order a recount in the entire constituency and National Database and Registration Authority to verify thumb impressions of all the voters.

OUR STAFF REPORTER