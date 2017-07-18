ISLAMABAD: Talking to media outside Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that only a miracle can protect the Sharif family from 10-year disqualification and 14-year imprisonment in the Panama Papers Case.

Fawad revealed that as a consequence of probing into offshore assets of Sharif family by joint investigation team (JIT), several other assets and property have been brought in front of the nation.

Senior PTI leader requested the apex court to make the video recordings public and telecast proceedings live so that people could know thoroughly the proceedings of Panama Case.

Fawad accused Sharif family of using cunning tactics to impede the court proceedings.

“Sharif family has sought services of multiple lawyers to aid themselves. During proceedings, no objection has been raised on trust deed and Calibri revelations. It has become obvious that the Sharif family is using delay tactics,” added Fawad.

Fawad informed media persons that counsel of Sharif family has admitted premier as chairman of Dubai-based FZE company.