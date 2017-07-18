Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met today and discussed developments of Panama Papers case.

According to the media reports, PM Nawaz and the JUI-F chief discussed the ongoing situation in the country as well as the Panama case.

Rehman's party is allied with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The reports further reveal that the two also discussed potential responses to counter the opposition’s strategy against the PM.

The JUI-F chief reiterated his support for Nawaz Sharif.

It is pertinent to mention that the JIT's final probe report, submitted to the court on July 10, stated that the premier and his family had accumulated wealth beyond their known sources of income.

On July 17, the petitioners in the case presented their arguments before the three-judge bench stating that the premier should be disqualified based on the findings of the JIT. And today, the prime minister's counsel claimed before the apex court that the JIT exceeded its mandate.

The case has not been closed yet.