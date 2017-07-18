PESHAWAR - A Frontier Corps major and another security person were martyred while eight others, including four soldiers, were injured when a suicide bomber hit an FC vehicle in Bagh-e-Naran area here on Monday.

Police and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a suicide bomber riding a bike rammed into the FC vehicle which was on routine patrol in Hayatabad Bagh-e-Naran area. The powerful blast resulted in the death of Maj Jamal Sheran and a colleague, while injuring eight others, including four FC soldiers.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan was behind the attack, according to a statement by the militants' spokesman, Mohammad Khurasani.

The FC double-cabin vehicle was also badly damaged as a result of the powerful blast. As the Rescue 1122 sub-office was near the blast site, a large number of rescue workers reached instantly and shifted the injured to Hayatabad Medical Complex and CMH Peshawar.

The injured were identified as soldier Shah Nawaz, soldier Waliullah, Lance Naik Zahir Shah, Amir Jan, Sharafat, Humayun, Shahida, Ahmad Shah, Laila and Sarmad.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the site and cordoned off the area. The body parts of the suicide bomber were collected for DNA test. Locals were stopped from entering the area cordoned off by the security personnel to thwart loss of lives in any subsequent blast.

SSP (Operations) Sajjad Khan told media persons that the suicide bomber, wearing an explosive jacket, has also fitted some explosive material to his bike. The engine number of the bike had been collected by the police, he added.

The blast came a day after the Pakistani military said it had launched a fresh ground operation in a valley in the northwest, part of an offensive that began last November to clear the militancy-racked area.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the attack, directing authorities to hunt down the perpetrators and adding they deserve "no mercy".

Staff Reporter from Quetta adds: Frontier Corps Major Jamal Sheran who embraced martyrdom in Peshawar suicide blast was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Turbat late night.

The funeral prayer was offered in Turbat which was attended by the Pakistan Army’s 440 Brigade Commander Brig Khuram Shehzad, FC Sector Commander south Brigadier Nusrath Hayat and other high military and civil officers.

A floral wreath on behalf of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was laid at the grave of martyred Jamal Sheran at Pathan Kahor, his ancestral graveyard.