QUETTA - A Frontier Corps man embraced martyrdom when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants exploded in Chaman on Monday, a border city of Balochistan sharing border with Afghanistan.

According to reports, the explosion resulted in eruption of fire near Balochistan Frontier Corps checkpost in Tallab-II area of Chaman point. A sepoy Himatullah Baloch, a Frontier Corps man, embraced martyrdom.

The Pakistan Army and FC personnel cordoned off the entire area soon after the incident and launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits.

The martyred FC sepoy Himatullah is said to be from Balochistan Khuzdar district.

Agencies add: The blast occurred in Roghani area of Chaman. An FC personal was injured in the blast too.

The body and injured were rushed to a local hospital.

OUR STAFF REPORTER