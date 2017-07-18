State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb today said that all the wealth statements and tax records of the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif are available on the government’s websites.

After the hearing of Supreme Court’s special implementation bench in the Panama Papers case today she said that PM made history by presenting himself for accountability in front of the JIT.

The minister said the JIT exceeded its mandate, adding that the documents presented by the investigators are unverified.

“This proves that an attempt was made to make a false case against the prime minister,” she stated.

Aurangzeb said that the JIT did not approach any foreign government to acquire evidence and instead relied on a dubious law firm, owned by the JIT head’s cousin. “Such evidence is inadmissible in court,” she claimed.

“Not a single penny has ever been misappropriated by Nawaz Sharif during any of his terms in office,” the minister vowed.

She said the PM will win another term in office in the next general elections with the support of his people.