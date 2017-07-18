KARAK:- A vehicle of Pakistan Public Works Department (PPWD) was partially damaged when it was attacked by unidentified miscreants with a hand grenade, police sources and eye-witnesses informed The Nation on Monday. They told that two motorcycle riders wearing helmets hurled a grenade on the vehicle parked outside a hotel on Indus Highway. Resultantly, tyres and windows of the vehicle were damaged. The attackers managed to escape. The sources said that PPWD Superintendent Engineer Hidayat Afridi, Engineer Sadullah and a driver remained safe as they were not present in the vehicle at the time of the attack.–Staff Reporter

Police reached the spot immediately and blocked the entry points of the district to trace the culprits.