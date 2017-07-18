The government has given news of three new hydrocarbon finds in Sindh on Monday. It has been estimated to provide a flow of about 52 million cubic feet per day. They also credited themselves for 101 discoveries made in the four years of their term. Petroleum Exploration Limited(PEL), a private company is responsible for this discovery in Badin-IV North exploration licence at Zainab-1 well in Tando Mohammad Khan district of Sindh province says Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, at a Press Conference. He praised the company for its unwavering efforts despite previous setbacks. The well was dug up on 3rd June and was then drilled to a depth of 2700m which was then followed by a successful Drill Stem Test (DST) that flowed at a rate of 24mmcfd of gas and 765 barrels of condensate per day through 56/64” choke size.

The Minister further stated that The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) made a gas discovery in Thal exploration licence at Bhambhra-1 well of Sukkur district in Sindh. The well was dug on April 26, 2017 and drilled to the depth of 4,023 meters. Drill stem tests were carried out in basal sands of Lower Goru which flowed at a rate of 5.73mmcfd of gas through 32/64” choke size. The total projected gas production will be around 15mmcfd. They were given the exploration liscense for for Ghotki, Sukkur and Khairpur district of Sindh back in 2006.United Energy Pakistan (UEP) also managed to play their part and a well producing 13mmcfd was discovered at at Ali Well-II in Matiari, Sindh, about a week ago.

The minister claims that with the introduction of Liquified natural gas (LNG), there has been a lot of progress has been made in respect to gas shortages. Consumers have already been reinstated to new gas connections and approval is given to gas companies for giving new connections to housing schemes. This plan is in its final stages before initialization. 68 discoveries out of total 101, 87 of which are in Sinndh and 7 in KPK and Punjab each, have reserves of about 5.4 trillion cubic feet. 100 per cent replacement had been made for the resource consumed.