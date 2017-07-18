The Islamabad Police arrested nine outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered wine, stolen motorbike and weapons from their possession here on Tuesday.

Spokesman of Islamabad Police said that ASI Arif Hussain from Shamas Colony Police station arrested Riaz and Ghulam Habib and recovered stolen motorbike from them. ASI Asif Ali from Kohsar police station arrested Zeeshan and recovered 25 bottles wine from him.

ASI Muhammad Ashfaq from Shehzad town police arrested Shehbaz Ashraf for having 30 bore pistols while Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shafique arrested Zaka and Shuja for their alleged involvement in robberies.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashraf from Khana police arrested Mujahid, Hasnain and Musawar for having looted valuables.

Separate cases were registered against the detainees at concerned police stations and they were being interrogated.