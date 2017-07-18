ISLAMABAD: Senior PPP Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday while talking at a seminar said, ‘Women constitute about half the population of Pakistan, but hardly 3pc are given chance in the decision making process.’

The seminar was held by Aware Girls, an organization working towards gender equality and peace building on ‘Violent Extremism in Pakistan and Afghanistan, its Impact on Women and Women’s Responses to Radicalization and Violent Extremism.’

Ms Sherry added that women need to embrace their position and should create a space for themselves if they want their voice to be recognized.

The senator instilling a response in women, added, ‘Women should raise voice for recognition of their rights and radical steps should be taken to involve women in the decision making process. Women are facing a large number of problems due to which they cannot rightly play an active role in the development of the country.’

She further said that the peace exchange program initiated between the women of Pakistan and Afghanistan was a great step and needs to be enhanced further more so that women of both sides are helped properly.

ANP Senator Sitara Ayaz was also attending the seminar, and said that even in this century, no one wants to hear a woman’s opinion on different matters. The senator said,’Increasing extremism in both neighboring countries should be checked and both countries need to revise their policies to eliminate such extremism.’

‘Women can play an important role in bringing the two nations together’, she further added.

Lok Virsa Executive Director Dr Fouzia Saeed said that the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan should play their role and reconsider their policies to address the differences shared between the two countries.