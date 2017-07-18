MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan returned home Sunday after attending the OIC contact group on Kashmir meeting in Ivory Coast and a brief visit to Dubai.

He was received at Islamabad International Airport by a large number of workers and supporters of the PML-N. Talking to the PML workers, the prime minister termed his visit successful as he highlighted there the human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces.

He said that the OIC passed a resolution on Jammu and Kashmir condemning human rights abuses in Occupied Kashmir and calling upon India to stop atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir and fulfill its pledges of granting the Kashmiris their right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

He said, on special advice of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he attended the OIC contact group on Kashmir meeting. "Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has a special interest in resolving Kashmir Issue in accordance with the wishes and will of the Kashmiri people and at international level, government of Pakistan enjoys full support of Muslim Ummah on the Kashmir Issue," he said.

He condemned the conspiracies against the elected government of Pakistan Muslim League-N and declared a conspiracy against the ongoing freedom movement of the Kashmiris people in Occupied Kashmir.

He admired the development of country during last four year under the Pakistan Muslim League's rule. He said that country was fighting big challenges of terrorism and extremism, economy was on move and projects under CPEC were underway successfully and at this critical time, the political and economic process in the country has slowed down due to controversial JIT report.

Meanwhile, the AJK premier expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of renewed senior journalist Asghar Shad and prayed for his soul rest in peace. He paid homage to the services of Asghar Shad for his transparent and impartial journalism in the country. The prime minister also expressed condolence with the deceased's family.