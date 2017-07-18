ARIFWALA: An alleged robber was killed and two others fled away after crossfire with police here on Monday. Police said three robbers were busy looting pedestrians on Koopa Road in Chak 63 when police approached them. But the bandit started firing and tried to flee which led to a shootout. In crossfire, one robber was killed and his two accomplices fled away. The police recovered arms and looted valuables from the scene and shifted the dead body to hospital.–INP