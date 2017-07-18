ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to examine audit objections of the Finance Division involving amount worth Rs50 million Monday postponed its meeting due to lack of quorum.

The committee members were to examine audit paras of the Ministry of Finance Division and Ministry of Education and Professional Training for the years 2013-14.

This is five members committee including MNA Shahida Akhtar, MNA Sardar Ashiq Hussain Gopang, MNA Muhammad Arshad Khan Leghari, MNA Syed Kazim Ali Shah and MNA Senator Hidayat Ullah.

According to the rules, almost half of the members required for running the committee but most of the members remained absence from the today’s meeting. Therefore, the committee postponed its meeting and would meet again probably next month.



