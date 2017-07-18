The hearing on Joint Investigation (JIT) report resumed in Supreme Court as Sharif family’s lawyer Khawaja Haris started his arguments today.

Three-member judge bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan accompanied by Justice Saeed Ahmad Sheikh and Justice Ijazul Hassan is hearing the case.

Khawaja Haris read apex court’s verdict of April 20th.

“The reason of reading the verdict is to highlight questions court wanted answers,” Haris said. The legal counselor held stance that JIT crossed its given mandate during investigation.

During the hearing, Justice Ijaz ul Hassan remarked that everyone included Prime Minister was given chance to present their stance.

“It will be wrong to say that they were not given chance,” Justice Ijaz remarked.

The SC judge further said that facts were hidden and answers were not provided.

“Some said that they don’t remember while some said accountant has the information,” Justice Ijaz mentioned.

“The approach of Prime Minister and his sons was not to tell anything.”