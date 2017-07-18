GUJRANWALA: At District Headquarters Hospital doctors put a patient on same bed for treatment that already had a body lying on it, today.

A resident of Aminabad in Gujranwala, Noor Muhammad was taken to the District Headquarters hospital when he was having trouble in breathing. Later Noor succumbed to death, and his body was not removed from the ward when another patient was place on the same bed for treatment.

Later the hospital administration said they were forced to do so because of shortage of bed facilities in the ward.