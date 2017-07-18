ISLAMABAD: Spokesman to the Prime Minister, Dr Musadik Malik, said Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report was not accurate and prepared on the basis of prejudice. He further said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had rejected JIT report from day one because it was totally biased.

He said Sharif family had showed their concerns on the JIT report and it was not acceptable in the court. He said it was wrong idea that the trail was started in the Supreme Court because SC is not a trail court.