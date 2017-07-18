ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that PMLN has nothing to say, they are only using the delaying tactics. The rulers used to save money for their children.

If the court opens the volume10, everything will be revealed, he further said.

While talking to media before the hearing of Panama case, he criticized and urged Nawaz Sharif to stop destroying the institutions of nation and he has saved money only for the sake of his children. He said sarcastically that in Panama case, Nawaz Sharif’s whole family name has been ill-famed.