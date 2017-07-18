The Sindh government transferred and appointed five additional inspectors general (AIGs) of police — the Karachi police chief and four deputy inspectors general (DIGs) — in a major reshuffle that is being seen as a move by political elites to abandon incumbent IGP A.D. Khowaja.

Mr. Khowaja, in a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, expressed his ‘serious concerns over the ongoing transfers and postings of police officers in huge numbers and without any discussion with the police department.

In the letter, IGP Khowaja stated that the police performance was affected badly due to repeated transfers and postings of officers in large numbers without any consultation with senior officers.

In this situation, if any untoward incident took place, the home minister might be held responsible for it, says the police chief . They said the police secretariat (CPO) had almost become non-functional in the absence of DIG Headquarters, DIG Finance and other senior officers.