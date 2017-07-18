KARACHI - Unknown gunmen shot dead a political worker and wounded another here in Orangi Town on Monday.

According to the details, gunmen ridding on a motorbike resorted firing near Islam Chowck, Orangi Town left two workers affiliated with Pak Sarzameen Party wounded. The victims sustained bullet wounds and shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced the death of Nadeem while admitted Rashid with critical wounds.

Police said that both PSP workers were sitting near to their residence where unknown gunmen ridding on a motorbike while covering their faces shot multiple rounds and managed to flee. Police suspect rival political party workers were behind the incident while handed over the body to family after autopsy.

Police said that the both political workers have recently changed their political affiliation and joined PSP. Meanwhile law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over a dozen suspects in various raids and operation carried out in different parts of the metropolis.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that the security personnel picked up the director parks district Korangi into custody and shifted him to unknown location for investigation.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that Rangers personnel were rushed local bodies office located in Korangi and arrested Javaid Ahmed. Sources said that the Javaid was affiliated with Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan while earlier he performed as sector incharge MQM, Landhi.

On the other side, police have arrested at least a dozen suspects including bandits, street criminals and drug paddlers while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

IGP announces cash

rewards for cops

Inspector General of Sindh Police (IGP) Allah Dino Khawaja on Monday announced officers awards for cops rendered their professional obligation diligently and curtailing significantly the crime rate in their respective jurisdictions.

According to police sources the recipients include officers serving in west zone of Karachi’s central district.

Cash award amounting Rs 50,000 have been announced for Superintendent of Police Gulberg; Bashir Ahmed Barohi, SP Liquatabad Saqib Ibrahim, Station House Officer Taimooria, Tasawar Ameer, SHO - Shahrah e Noor Jahan, Abdul Ghaffar and SHO-Gulberg Majid Alvi.

