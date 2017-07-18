PTI always looks for back-door channels to come into power: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has always been looking for back-door channels to come into power as they could not defeat Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the political field, on Monday.

He said that after losing in almost every election, PTI was now expecting the courts to grant some decision in its favour. He said PTI depended on the Supreme Court’s decision on the Panama Papers case because they would be defeated in 2018’s elections, also.

The minister claimed that Nawaz Sharif had presented himself and family for investigation into the Panama Papers, and written a letter to the Supreme Court about it. Apparently, reservations had been raised over the conduct of two members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and their conduct, but the government had continued to cooperate regardless of this. As a result, the report was partial and law was violated during investigations.

Tariq Fazal said objections on the biased report have been filed by the JIT in the Supreme Court.

