ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has demanded to public the video recordings of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probe, today.

Daniyal Aziz, while talking to media, slammed the court proceedings and the statements of judges by pointing out that the Supreme Court is saying that the JIT’s probe has ended but that documents pertaining to the matter are still being submitted.

He added that even parties not nominated in the case are now heading towards the Supreme Court for hearings, such as MQM and PPP. In fact, Bilawal is also demanding the Nawaz Sharif resign.

Aziz further stated that the first name taken by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) was of Moonis Elahi’s offshore company and critisised Jamat-e-Islami for petitioning of 450 people but targeting only the PM. Sheikh Rasheed has also ignored accusations and asked the court to raise the misleading statements issue of the premier.

Lawyer Khawaja Harris, is representing the prime minister before the apex bench in the hearing of the case, today, and presenting his arguments over the JIT report.