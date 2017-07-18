LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator Aitzaz Ahsan said that Supreme Court is not bound to recognize report of JIT. The Panama case has been entered to the final stage in which there are possibilities of disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.

While talking to media Aitzaz Ahsan said that in JIT report all the facts against Nawaz Sharif have been revealed. JIT has also revealed that Nawaz Sharif being prime minister of a country did job in another country.

He said that Maryam Nawaz could not defend impeachments against her and JIT also revealed the increase in the salaries of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz.