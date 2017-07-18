LARKANA - A large number of schools, particularly in far-flung areas of Sindh, are either closed or exist merely on papers.

A school in a village of district Kamber-Shahdadkot, some 25 km from here, is closed for the last 20 years, villagers told this scribe. Sindh government’s tall claims about financial and technical support to the existing schools across the province are still merely eyewash.

Although Government Primary School of Lal Bux Gopang Union Council Khabar in Mirokhan Tehsil of Kamber-Shahdadkot district is closed for the last 20 years, the official record speaks otherwise.

Because of absence of academic activities at the school, its building is in a bad shape. Villagers, Irshad, Ameer Bux, Gul Mohammed, Rasool Bux and others told that education department officials had never visited the school, while the school’s record says all staff teachers present, villagers told. They said they had complained to the concerned authorities several times, but no attention was paid by the higher authorities.

When this scribe attempted to contact the concerned district education official, his cellphone was continuously switched off. According to sources, politicians have closed their eyes to the pathetic state of the school, and thus have become a part of corruption. On the other hand, district administration officials take bribes from every school on monthly basis to relax working staff and teachers on political grounds also, while district officials and concerned pressurize the working staff to be a corrupt otherwise absent and show causes in record by stopped salaries.

Flood arrangements reviewed

Commissioner Larkana division Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Monday went to the banks of River Indus and canals to inspect the work going on at different points in view of possible floods due to the ongoing monsoon season.

Irrigation officials briefed him about the water flow in River Indus as well as in canals. The commissioner directed that the blocks for pitching should be used instead of new ones and water flow in the river as well as in the canals should be monitored for 24 hours.

He further said that irrigation workers should make measurements of water daily so that they could remain posted about the flood situation.

He also asked the Rangers and irrigation officers to properly monitor the work He also directed police officials to set up pickets.

Directing the irrigation officials to speed up the work, the commissioner also asked them to stop the movement of trucks and loaders on canal routes.

Nazir Siyal