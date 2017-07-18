Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan on Tuesday accused the ruling Sharif family of using their personal businesses for money laundering.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Khan said that all enterprises of the Sharif family, established in Pakistan, UK, UAE, and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, were in a loss and yet Nawaz Sharif and his children’s wealth had increased.

All companies, he said, were fronts for money laundering operations. He said the Sharif family has focused on mega projects, instead of social welfare projects, from where money has been siphoned off. “It is abundantly clear that their business is corruption,” he concluded.

Addressing media after today’s hearing of Panama case in Supreme Court, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf spokesman Fawad Choudhary said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif ought to see the writing on the wall and resign before he is shown exit door.

According to the details provided by Central Media Department, Fawad Choudhary has stated that Panama matter is directly moving towards 14 years imprisonment for each member of Sharif family including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz and now only a miracle can save all of them from this sentence.

He said that ‘Motu gang’ delivered long and fiery speeches outside the apex court when it came to describing money trail and Qatari letter in the court, they have no words to say anything.

He said that since the investigating institutions were subservient to Sharifs, transparent probe couldn’t be carried out into the cases against them. Thus, he added, the JIT has recommended reopening of old cases against them so that a transparent investigation be conducted.

Fawad Choudhary said JIT report showed Sharif family assets not only in London but also in Switzerland and other countries and they have no defence for Qatari letter in SC. PML-N admitted about the theft and money laundering but wished for no investigation. He said that the government not only admitted the ownership of FZE but also told that Iqama was taken on FZE.

While speaking about the proceedings of the JIT being made public, Fawad Choudhary said sarcastically the videos should be aired in cinemas, which will also help the film industry prosper. “If the video of Captain (retd) Safdar’s JIT proceedings are aired, it would turn out to be a blockbuster and the tickets would be sold in black.”

PM disqualification seems clearly as writing on the wall, he added. He said Nawaz Sharif would go and a new Prime Minister would come. Entire nation has set eyes on SC and judges.

Fawad Choudhary also addressed the media following the adjournment, saying the bench’s reference to sending the case to the National Accountability Court shows that is where the case will eventually be sent to. He claimed the prime minister has a week or two left in office, and advised the people to begin preparing for celebrations.

Following the adjournment, PTI’s Central Secretary Information Shafqat Mehmood said the Sharif family’s corruption has been exposed and ruling party is panicked. He stated that Sharif family has failed to produce any documented evidence in their defence which could validate their statements.

He spoke further about the ownership of properties by Sharif family saying it had been proven that the properties are owned by Maryam Safdar, the prime minister's daughter. Shafqat Mehmood said the money trail of Sharif family was connected to Gulf Steel Mills as United Arab Emirates had no records of the company’s dealings.

He said it has also been proven Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was the marketing manager of FZE company on a salary of DHR 10 000. Now they claim Nawaz was the chairperson and manager but did not take salary.

He stated that the point of forming JIT was to give Sharif family another chance to prove their innocence and clear their name yet nothing was provided.

He went on adding that the Sharif’s actual business is corruption and the business empire is erected by the wealth Sharifs looted from the country.

Massive surge in Nawaz Sharif assets was witnessed whenever he seized power, he said.